Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

One driver’s attempt at multitasking didn’t go so well, after he was caught driving with not one, but two, electronic devices strapped to the steering wheel.

Vancouver police said one of their traffic officers pulled a man over on Cambie Street near West Broadway at around noon Wednesday, after spotting him wearing headphones.

The officer approached the car and saw a phone attached to the steering wheel with a piece of string, and a tablet wedged between the wheel and the phone.

But rather than enforcing the $368 penalty for distracted driving, the cop decided to have a “lengthy conversation about road safety,” police said.

The man was instead issued an $81 ticket for failing to produce a driver’s licence, and removed his electronics display from the steering wheel.

In the meantime, social media users were quick to condemn the driver’s actions.

