Downed tree blocks traffic on Hwy 19 at Parksville

Northbound traffic is being turned around on Highway 19 just north of the weigh station, and re-directed through Parksville.
Eye-witness reports said a long line of cars was being slowly sent back down the highway on-ramp into Parksville, with some large trucks reversing down the ramp this morning.
#BCHwy19 is closed NB at #BCHwy19A in #Parksville because of a downed @BCHydro line. Detour via #BCHwy19A.— DriveBC VI (@DriveBC_VI) October 17, 2017
Traffic heading northbound has been turned around and cleared out of the area.
The NEWS has confirmed with emergency crews on scene that the cause is a fallen tree that came down on power lines and snapped the top off of a power pole, leaving lines and the tree across the northbound lanes.
According to BC Hydro, there are power outages in both the Parksville and Qualicum Beach areas, affecting more than 3,000 customers. Crews are currently on scene in Qualicum Beach, but there is no estimated time for the lights to be turned back on.
More to come.
— NEWS Staff