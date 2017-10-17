Downed tree blocks traffic on Hwy 19 at Parksville

Vehicles are being re-directed onto highway 19A through Parksville

Vehicles are being re-directed down the on-ramp of the inland Island Highway near the Parksville weigh scales Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. Northbound traffic remains jammed, with RCMP turning vehicles around and sending them through the city. — Lauren Collins Photo Lauren Collins Photo Vehicles are being re-directed down the on-ramp of the inland Island Highway near the Parksville weigh scales Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m. Northbound traffic remains jammed, with RCMP turning vehicles around and sending them through the city.

Northbound traffic is being turned around on Highway 19 just north of the weigh station, and re-directed through Parksville.

Eye-witness reports said a long line of cars was being slowly sent back down the highway on-ramp into Parksville, with some large trucks reversing down the ramp this morning (Tuesday, Oct. 17) .

Traffic heading northbound has been turned around and cleared out of the area.

The NEWS has confirmed with emergency crews on scene that the cause is a fallen tree that came down on power lines and snapped the top off of a power pole, leaving lines and the tree across the northbound lanes.

According to BC Hydro, there are power outages in both the Parksville and Qualicum Beach areas, affecting more than 3,000 customers. Crews are currently on scene in Qualicum Beach, but there is no estimated time for the lights to be turned back on.

More to come.

— NEWS Staff