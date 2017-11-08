Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for the family of Gary Geisel, the owner of this vessel, Tanu Warrior, who has passed away.

The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of Gary Geisel, who passed away, to come forward and claim his vessel Tanu Warrior.

The 54 foot commercial fishing vessel has been moored at the marina on a month to month contract since last winter, said McKenzie Malone, the moorage coordinator at Discover Harbour Marina.

The team has been attempting to get in touch with the emergency contacts listed on the mooring contract since June, but have been unable to get through. All of their voice mails are going unreturned.

“We can’t legally get rid of it or do anything with it until we hear from somebody,” Malone said.

However, through the Repairers Lien Act, the marina is entitled to sell the vessel if the amount they are owed remains unpaid for 90 days. However, before selling, they must give two weeks notice by advertisement in the nearest newspaper.

At the moment the vessel is still in the harbour, but has been moved off to the side.

To get in touch with Discovery Harbour Marina call 250-287-2614 or contact Malone via email at kenzie@discoveryharbourmarina.com

 

