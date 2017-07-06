Did you feel the earthquake?

British Columbians took to social media, after earthquake hits Montana

Despite the distance, residents across B.C. have reported feeling an earthquake last night that originated over the border.

The source of the shaking was reportedly a cluster of earthquakes near Lincoln, Montana on Wednesday evening.

The largest – reaching a magnitude 5.8 at 11:30 p.m. – caused the shaking to be felt in Montana, Sourthern B.C. and Alberta.

Residents in the Lower Mainland took to social media reportedly feeling the quake.

There are no reports of damage at this time.

I'm in Vancouver, BC & my chandelier swayed. I searched for an earthquake around here. Could it be the Montana quake? — Natalie Way (@natwaymurals) July 6, 2017

With files from Carmen Weld, Black Press.