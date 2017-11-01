The Cowichan Valley could have some snow over the next few days. (File photo)

Island could see snow in the next few days

Environment Canada forecasts colder winter this year

Cooling temperatures forecast to begin Thursday may result in some early-season snow in the Cowichan Valley.

Doug Lundquist, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said temperatures are expected to drop to about 7 C on Nov. 2, from about 11 C on Nov. 1, as cooler air from the north west descends on the Valley and the Island.

He said the temperatures on Thursday night are forecast to continue to drop to about 0 C, with the low temperatures to continue through to Friday morning.

“That means the Cowichan Valley can expect to see snow levels come down the side of the local mountains, but it remains to be seen if any of the snow reaches low-lying communities,” Lundquist said.

“But if it does, it will likely be mixed with rain. It should be mostly dry over the weekend, but if there is any precipitation, there’s a chance flurries could be mixed with rain as well.”

Lundquist said the temperatures should begin rising again early next week, but the Valley could be facing a colder than normal winter.

He said that while the Valley and the Pacific coast have been dealing with many El Niño winters over the last few years, which are usually warmer than usual, this year will see La Niña conditions, which are usually colder.

“La Niña winters are typically colder, but because of global warming, that effect may be cancelled out,” Lundquist said.

“We’ll have to wait to see what happens. As for precipitation during the winter months this year, it’s hard to predict just how much we will have beyond a couple of weeks.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Just Posted

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank… Continue reading

Campbell River Rotary auctions off pumpkins for polio

The Rotary Club of Campbell River reached out on World Polio Day… Continue reading

Passenger recovering after going overboard from BC Ferries’ vessel

The woman was found by rescue teams about five hours after the search began.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Island could see snow in the next few days

Environment Canada forecasts colder winter this year

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

B.C. ballet staffer fired in wake of sexual allegations

Bruce Monk was previously let go and rehired by Victoria company

Kelowna man convicted of fraud for scamming former Google executive

“If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.”

VIDEO: Here are Canada’s new Olympic Hockey jerseys

The Olympics begin in South Korea in February

Canada to admit 340,000 immigrants a year by 2020 under new three-year plan

It will bring immigration to Canada to nearly 1 per cent of the population

Surrey police canvass Salmon Arm regarding missing woman

Salmon Arm residents questioned about Sept. 3, shown photos of Nicole Bell.

Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, force World Series to Game 7

Game 7 takes place Wednesday night

Most Read