VIDEO: Coquihalla closed both directions near Merritt

Detours are available via Hwy. 8 and Hwy. 1

Multiple vehicle incidents have closed the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope as of early Sunday evening.

According to DriveBC, the closure is a result of vehicle incidents at Snowshed Hill and the highway is expected to open by 10 p.m.

Video footage from the area shows heavy snow and heavy traffic near Snowshed Hill and commuters say that a chain-up is in effect, slowing traffic further.

Reports are coming in of a second vehicle incident along the Coquihalla, this time between Barriere and Clearwater.

Earlier on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the stretch of Hwy. 5 between Merritt and Hope.

More to come.

