Adrian Dix, health minister (left), and Claire Trevena, North Island MLA (right), presented Lois and Ed Jarvis with a thank you letter from Premier John Horgan for their contribution to the hospital project through Citizens for Quality Health Care. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Community members recognized at official opening of North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus

The community gathered yesterday to celebrate the region-wide effort that went in to building the North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus at the official grand opening of the facility.

North Island MLA Claire Trevena and Health Minister Adrian Dix officially opened the facility yesterday, acknowledging the many community leaders, members of the public and both construction and hospital staff that continue to make the new hospital a state of the art facility.

“I think that this is an important day, because hospitals, of course, are places where children are born… and where people get well, and sometimes there are most difficult moments,” Dix said. “They are important places in communities and I am so proud that we made the decision as a province and as communities that we made the decision to have a hospital in Campbell River and a hospital in Comox.”

Though acknowledging the hard work of everyone in the community, Dix presented Ed and Lois Jarvis with a letter from Premier John Horgan thanking them for their work with Citizens for Quality Health Care.

“Your efforts, and the efforts of others from Citizen Quality Health Care, were key to ensuring that Campbell River continues to have access to acute care,” Dix read. “Your leadership was instrumental to bringing people together to rally for the health care services your community deserves.”

Another special guest in attendance was Karissa Mills, mother of Elena-the first baby born in the new hospital.

“Our community is very lucky to have such a wonderful, new, clean, spacious facility that helps provide us with the care we need while giving us peace of mind at the same time,” she said.

Six elementary students whose art will be displayed in the hospital were also introduced.

Previous story
Indigenous youth deaths preventable, B.C. coroner says
Next story
Da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

Just Posted

Community members recognized at official opening of North Island Hospital Campbell River Campus

The community gathered yesterday to celebrate the region-wide effort that went in… Continue reading

Campbell River man guilty of unlawful confinement awaits sentencing

Richard Lawrence Love, who has pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful… Continue reading

City raising user fees, will attempt to address downtown flooding

Residential users will see increases averaging 4.2 per cent over the next five years

New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Mirror Morning, Nov. 16, 2017

User fees going up to help with downtown flooding, new mural only the latest of hopefully many

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

First Nations chief in Nanaimo suspended by his council

Snuneymuxw Chief John Wesley suspended as First Nation gets ready to head to the polls

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

UPDATE: Police investigating possible altercation at Nanaimo motel

Nanaimo RCMP and first responders are on the scene of the Port-O-Call Inns and Suites

Crime spree at Cowichan Lake ends in capture of four in the woods

Four people are in custody after a crime spree at Cowichan Lake led to a chase in the bush.

Most Read