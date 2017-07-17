City to restrict parking at Campbell River community garden

Residents fed up with abuse of the parking lot have asked for parking restrictions

Parking restriction signs are going up at the Campbellton Community Garden to stop overnight parking. Campbellton Community Garden Facebook photo

The city is restricting parking in front of the Campbellton Community Garden in response to the area being “abused,” according to garden members.

City council, at its July 10 meeting, ordered the installation of parking signs following a request from members of the Campbellton Community Garden and residents living in the area of the 15th Avenue garden.

The issue is with a nearby neighbour who, for the last two years, “has used and abused the front of the garden for parking vehicles, materials and trailers in spite of being warned by the city bylaw officer,” reads a petition from garden members and area residents to city council. “Due to the large number of local garden users, we need to keep the parking area clear.”

Council, after receiving the 35-signature petition, agreed to put up parking signs in front of the garden restricting parking to no more than two hours and prohibiting overnight parking.

The Campbellton Community Garden was created in 2015 in Campbellton Park as a way to bring the Campbellton community together and help beautify and diversify the area.

The garden has been so popular that last year a second phase was completed to add additional garden beds. The plots are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and are rented by community members interested in growing with others and those who may not otherwise have the opportunity to garden.