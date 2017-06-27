City of Campbell River wins marketing innovation award

City of Campbell River The city’s Economic Development Officer Rose Klukas (centre) receives a marketing innnovation award for the city during last week’s council meeting with, from left, Coun. Ron Kerr, Coun. Marlene Wright, Mayor Andy Adams, Coun. Colleen Evans, Coun. Michele Babchuk and Coun. Larry Samson.

The City of Campbell River has been recognized for an innovative marketing tool, described as “one stop shopping” for people looking to invest in and research Campbell River.

The Economic Development Innovation Award, a municipal award from the BC Economic Development Association, recognizes the city’s new investment portal – the “brainchild” of the city’s Economic Development Officer Rose Klukas, said Mayor Andy Adams.

The mayor noted that the Investment Portal is modeled after a similar program – the Major Projects Portal – implemented by the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce.

“I will give accolades to Coun. (Colleen) Evans (executive director of the Chamber),” Adams said. “The Chamber portal was a real leading edge and Ms. Klukas has taken that to the next level.”

The Investment Portal launched in February and is aimed at making data more accessible.

“More and more businesses rely on the Internet to search for information they need to make better business decisions,” Adams said. “The Investment Portal makes data more accessible to investors and others interested in Campbell River. The site works as a one stop shop for people looking to research Campbell River.”

Adams said the city is fortunate to have Klukas, who joined the City of Campbell River in May of 2016.

“We are absolutely delighted with what she’s done in promoting Campbell River as a great place to live, work and do business,” he said.

The Investment Portal is accessible through the city’s website (campbellriver.ca) under Business & Economy, and then clicking on Investment Portal.