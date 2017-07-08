City of Campbell River to close gravel parking lot at Discovery Marina next week

People parking in the city-owned gravel lot near Discovery Marina need to find a new place to leave their vehicle during a temporary closure July 13 and 14.

“The lot will be closed for all vehicles these two days for grading,” says Jon Isfeld, the city’s roads supervisor. “We recognize this is inconvenient, and we aim to complete this work as quickly as possible so people can return their vehicles to this area.”

The lot will be closed to all vehicles from 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Any vehicles left in this lot during this time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Pay parking is available on the land next to the city-owned portion.

The city will install a sign advising of the temporary closure and has been attaching notices to windshields on vehicles parked in this area.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Dogwood Operation Centre at 250-286-4033.