City of Campbell River receives second award for its budgeting plan

The city’s finance department staff, front row from left, Myriah Foort, Ron Bowles and Alaina Maher joined city council in accepting an award for putting together one of the best local government budgets in all of North America. The award announcement was made during the Sept. 18 council meeting. City of Campbell River photo

For the second year in a row, the City of Campbell River has been recognized for building one of the best local government budgets in all of North America.

The award, which is billed as the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, comes from the Government Financial Officers Association of North America based out of Chicago, Illinois.

The Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is a nod to the city’s long-term, 10-year financial planning efforts laid out in its 2017-2026 financial plan. The city won the exact same award last year for its 2016-2026 financial plan.

Mayor Andy Adams said that being named a recipient of the award is proof that the city is headed in the right direction when it comes to budgeting.

“This clearly demonstrates that our city and our financial team are on the right track,” Adams said. “As mayor, I’m very impressed with the city’s response to our new fiscal reality and being internationally recognized, confirms that our financial process is well-structured (and) staff and council have worked diligently to ensure the city’s strong financial position is sound.”

Myriah Foort, the city’s finance manager and chief financial officer, was given a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation as the leader of the team responsible for the achievement.

Todd Buikema, acting director with the Government Financial Officers Association of North America, said in a letter to the city that the association hopes “that your example will encourage others to achieve and maintain excellence in governmental budgeting.”

A release from the association goes on to say that, “the award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

“Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.”

The release also notes that in giving out the award, the city’s budget was assessed on how well it serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.

The city worked out and approved its financial plan last December. The 2017 budget contained a 2.5 per cent residential tax increase as well as funding for several capital projects such as sewer and other underground infrastructure upgrades, the Robron Fieldhouse, new transit shelters and two new firefighter positions among other items.

