City of Campbell River offering community the chance to try out firefighting

The city is looking for auxiliary firefighters to serve Campbell River

Thinking about volunteering to be a firefighter? Wondering if you’re up for the challenge?

The Campbell River Fire Department is now accepting applications to fill auxiliary firefighter positions.

The City of Campbell River is seeking a number of responsible and accountable team players who will assist in combatting and preventing fires as well as supporting our community initiatives.

Learn more about this exciting, service-oriented career during the Campbell River Fire Department’s free auxiliary firefighter information session: Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the Campbell River Community Centre located at 401-11th Avenue, meeting room #2 on the second floor (access from rear parking lot).

The information session will provide potential candidates with an overview of the recruitment process, the firefighter training program, time commitments and expectations, as well as the services provided by the Campbell River Fire Department.

To register for this information session email: Kelly.Bellefleur@campbellriver.ca.

“Auxiliary firefighters in Campbell River volunteer for a number of reasons, especially for the chance to be part of a diversified team, as well as to have the opportunity to face challenges and serve the community,” says Acting Deputy Fire Chief Kelly Bellefleur. “We have had a number of people inquire about auxiliary firefighting positions throughout the year, and we’re welcoming anyone who’s interested to join us for this information session.”

To be considered for an auxiliary firefighter position, submit a completed application package to the Campbell River Fire Department at 675-13th Ave. by 4 p.m. on Aug. 1. Application packages are available online at www.campbellriver.ca/fire under Become a Firefighter or pick up paper copies at the No 1 Fire Station located at 675-13th Ave.