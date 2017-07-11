City of Campbell River mulls over what to do with long-vacant waterfront site

A performing arts and cultural centre, a waterfront park, an aquarium and an open-air market were among the ideas shared so far for the city-owned 3.5-acre waterfront site near Discovery Harbour Mall and Marina.

“Building upon the City’s Refresh Downtown initiative, the June 26 open house gave Campbell River residents an opportunity to pitch their ideas for the 3.5-acre waterfront site to the (Waterfront) task force and an audience of interested community members. Along with the 10 in-person pitches, eight more people sent written submissions,” city manager Deborah Sargent said in a press release. “Each idea for this unique location was built on the principles of public access and public benefit and would complement neighbouring development and use of the harbour.”

“Tonight was a wonderful session with so many great ideas shared,” said Angella Nadler a Campbell River resident, who presented her idea for an open-air market and art centre. “I wanted to pass on how grateful I am as a CR citizen that the City has provided opportunities for public ideas regarding this property.”

Added Nadler, “I also wanted to pass on how excited I was to hear that the City is working with people who have a record of helping communities make the most of locations, especially those that were not living up to their potential. Thank you for taking time to seek Campbell River citizens’ input on this very significant piece of land.”

A second Refresh and Inspire open house will run Tuesday, July 25. Join in from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campbell River Community Centre Lounge (401-11th Ave.) to learn about all the community ideas to date. Given the number of ideas shared at the June event, there will be an opportunity for additional pitches at this open house.

If you would like to present your pitch, register online at campbellriver.ca/refresh. Once registered, a Campbell River representative will be in contact to confirm equipment needs and answer any questions.

If a presentation is not your style, submit your idea to the Waterfront Task Force, through the City’s Community Planning and Development Services Department at 250-286-5700, email refresh@campbellriver.ca or drop off a paper copy at City Hall.