BREAKING: Christy Clark to step down as BC Liberal leader

Clark’s resignation, as both party leader and MLA, will take effect Aug. 4

Christy Clark’s reign as the leader of the BC Liberal Party is set to come to an end next week.

In a statement released Friday morning, Clark said she will be stepping down from the position, effective Aug. 4, following an election that granted her a minority government, stripped away by a non-confidence vote in the Legislature in June.

“Serving as premier and serving the people of British Columbia for the past six and a half years has been an incredible honour and privilege,” Clark wrote.

“I am so proud of everything our BC Liberal team has accomplished. From working to make British Columbia Canada’s leading economy and creating more than 200,000 new jobs, to helping thousands of single parents go from welfare to work through the single parent employment initiative, to British Columbia’s gift to the world, the protection of the Great Bear Rainforest.

“I am certain that British Columbia’s best days lie ahead. Because British Columbians can, through hard work, determination and perseverance, achieve anything they set their minds to.”

