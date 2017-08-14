Chamber declines managing Canada Day celebrations

Elizabeth Aman-Hume, executive director for the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre, officially declined managing the Canada Day event in 2018 for the District of Port Hardy.

“As discussed at our recent meeting I am writing to inform you that the Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce &Visitor Centre will not be managing the Canada Day event in 2018,” Aman-Hume wrote in a letter to council.

“We have some exciting plans in 2018 to expand our Visitor Services and to bring greater awareness of what the Visitor Centre and our community has to offer.”

Aman-Hume added they “appreciate the opportunity to work with you and to be involved in the celebrations; but it would be challenging to deliver the event during our busiest time of the year while at the same time planning and executing new initiatives.”

Aman-Hume confirmed the Chamber is “happy to share information with the event planners in 2018 in order to assist with a smooth transition.”

“So who’s going to do it?” asked Coun. Pat Corbett-Labatt.

“Probably the same people who did it last year, without her” replied Coun. Rick Marcotte.

“Well it won’t be the visitors centre then,” said Corbett-Labatt.

“We’ll see if we have anyone interested in running it,” said Chief Administrative Officer Allison McCormick.