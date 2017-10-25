Dave Dixon, pastor at Discovery Community Church, lead a candlelight vigil for Jordan Holling and his family last night in Spirit Square. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Candlelight vigil held in support of missing Campbell River teen’s family

Last night the community joined together to show their love for the Holling family and Jordan Holling.

As the sun went down, Pastor Dave Dixon, of Discovery Passage Community Church, opened the event with a prayer and the song “God my Rock.”

Song sheets were handed out before the event began, and everyone sang along in an emotional show of support.

Jordan Holling was last seen in Campbellton, downtown Campbell River, on Oct. 16 at around 2 a.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jordan Holling, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The Campbell River community gathered on Tuesday evening in support of Jordan Holling and his family. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

