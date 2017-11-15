Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

The Trudeau government is formally offering helicopters, transport aircraft and a 200-strong rapid-response team of soldiers for UN peacekeeping — though it will be months before Canadians know when and where they will go.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver today, including millions of dollars to increase the role of women in peacekeeping.

The moment will mark Canada’s most tangible step back into peacekeeping — long the country’s traditional military role — since the Liberals promised last year to provide the UN with up to 600 troops and 150 police officers.

But government officials who briefed reporters on background prior to the announcement say Canada and the UN have only just started what could be six to nine months of discussions about when and where those capabilities are needed.

That’s because Canada is offering the troops and equipment without dictating where they must go — an approach a senior UN official praised this week for giving the organization more flexibility in filling critical gaps in different missions.

Canada is also offering a total of $21 million to help increase the number of women in peacekeeping, as well as dozens of military trainers to help other countries become better at doing the job themselves.

The number of Canadian blue helmets and blue berets in the field sank to just 62 last month, a new low down from 68 in September.

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses peacekeeping summit

The Canadian Press