Campbell River’s Wings and Wheels was a hugely popular event at the municipal airport Sunday.

Hundreds came out to inspect the classic cars and gleaming aircraft that were on display. From de Havilland Beavers to WWII Zeros, from sleek motorcycles to classic Chevys, the variety of aircraft and vehicles was immense.

The event was a fundraiser for Campbell River’s Teen Flight program raising money through a concession, silent auction and 50/50 tickets.