Campbell River’s Quinsam Hotel demolished months after fire

The historic Quinsam Hotel was demolished today after the second floor was destroyed in a fire at the end of June.

Flaggers were on site controlling traffic on Highway 19a in front of the building. Crew members wore face masks and the site was taped off with ‘caution asbestos hazard’ tape.

As the excavator pulled the walls down, dust filled the air. The site smelled like a garbage dump as the wet timber and other waste piled up.

The Mirror has reached out to the We Wai Kai, the owners of the land and the hotel for comment.