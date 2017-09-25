Campbell Riverites have seen it all when it comes to distracted driving

Campbell River drivers share the worst cases of distracted driving they’ve ever seen

Applying makeup, reading, eating a bowl of cereal. Those are just some of the bad behaviours drivers say they have witnessed people engaging in while behind the wheel.

September is Distracted Driving Month across B.C. and in its honour, we recently shared an article on the Campbell River Mirror’s Facebook page in which a B.C. RCMP officer recalls his experiences with distracted drivers, including one he saw brushing his teeth.

Readers of the Mirror were quick to share their stories when we asked them via Facebook to describe the worst case of distracted driving they’ve ever seen from a fellow driver.

Here is a sampling of some of the responses we received:

Dennis Carmichael: Worst I’ve seen is a guy reading the newspaper and drinking coffee while driving down Dogwood. Had the newspaper spread out on the steering wheel.

Brian Lees: Eating corn on the cob with two hands, steering with elbows.

Stacie Hoodikoff: A lady eating a plate of spaghetti. With a fork AND a knife!

Gordon Goudie: eating what looked to be cereal, it was about 8:30 a.m. on Fitzgerald Ave.

Ken Norton: My boss saw a lady knitting doing 100 k once.

Warren Smith: Bus driver reading a book while driving a bus full of people.

James Headrick: A young woman using hair spray while pulling a right hand turn! Hair spray inside the car!

Deborah Campbell: I saw somebody reading a book while on the highway she had it across her steering wheel.

Lesley Super: I saw a lady reading a novel at a traffic light once.

Sandy Tokaryk-Gammie: I saw a lady curling her hair while driving.