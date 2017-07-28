Campbell Riverite collecting donations for The Postmen relief distribution

Midge Novak went to the Mainland two weeks ago to help with the evacuee relief effort. Now that she is back in Campbell River she is collecting supplies to take back to Kamloops and distribute to those in need.

Midge Novak went to the Mainland to volunteer with the wildfire evacuee relief efforts two weeks ago and it changed her life.

“We happened to jump in with a non-profit organization called The Postmen,” she said.

She joined the team of volunteers who are collecting donations and distributing them where they need to go, “which is pretty much everywhere.”

“It changed my life,” she said. “And that’s a pretty strong statement from me. I work at Yucalta, I’ve been in healthcare for 20 years. This literally changed my life…to see so many people that are lost and in that kind of a situation that you don’t know how to guide them you just have to be there and support them.”

Now that Novak is back in Campbell River, the health care worker is collecting donations and planning on driving them to the main distribution depot in Kamloops.

“There’s still a great need,” she said.

Novak is collecting nutritional non-perishable food, as well as gift cards and gas cards that can be used by the team in Kamloops to buy fresh food and drive it out to the communities in need.

“I want to go up with another trailer load or more if we can get some more volunteers driving,” she said.

The Postmen started in 2016 in response to the Fort McMurray fires. Kristopher Mercer, who hails originally from Fort McMurray, got a call from his brother saying people on the highway needed fuel. Mercer made his way up, putting a message onto social media that he was on his way. By the end of the trip, he says, there was a convoy of people passing out donations to those stuck on the roads.

From there the group expanded, helping evacuees across Alberta, and now B.C.

If you would like to help, there are three drop off locations at the moment:

North Island Nissan at 2700 N Island Highway.

80 Washington St. in Willow Point. The contact number for that location is 250-203-9975.

3871 Barclay Rd. and the contact number is 250-202-4641.

If you have questions Novak can be contacted at 250-202-4641.

