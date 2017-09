Campbell River resident Nancy Colegrave is concerned that a form sent to her might trick some unsuspecting person into sending to what appears to be a fraudulent billing service.

She received in the mail an invoice from Spectrum Billing Services for $103.76. She was tipped off to the fraudulent nature of the form because it uses an old phone number.

Colegrave is concerned that an elderly person who receives a copy of the form may be fooled by the official-looking document.