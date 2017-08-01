Campbell River water restrictions getting more restrictive

The sign at the City’s Public Works Yard on Dogwood Street changed from Stage 1 to stage 2 around noon on Tuesday, Aug. 1, meaning more restrictions are now in place community-wide, including residential watering only being allowed one day per week. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The City of Campbell River has upgraded its water restrictions to Stage 2, effective immediately.

Water consumption has increased dramatically over the past week and that has resulted in “an unprecedented demand for water,” according to City of Campbell River release. “As a result, our water system does not have the capacity to provide adequate fire flows.”

Under Stage 2 water restrictions, residential watering is restricted to between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 7 to 10 p.m., but only one day per week. Even Addresses can now only water on Mondays and odd addresses can only water on Thursdays. Stage 1 restrictions allowed for watering three days per week – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday for even addresses and Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday for odd addresses.

Non-residential watering can now only happen from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. even addresses on Wednesday and odd addresses on Tuesday.

Other increases in the restrictions when it moves from Stage 1 to Stage 2 include:

No new watering permits will be made available for watering of new grass plantings, but previously-held permits still allow for new sod or seed plantings to be watered.

The use of grass spray, hydro seeding, pesticides or fertilizer that requires the use of water is no longer allowed, except with permission of the City Manager.

Testing of Irrigation is no longer allowed.

Powerwashing sidewalks, walkways, driveways, exterior building surfaces or other outdoor surfaces is now also prohibited, except for childcare facilities food and beverage establishments, kennels or animal care facilities where required by health and safety regulations.

Manual exterior window washing is no longer allowed, except by licensed window cleaning services.

Washing of vehicles is no longer allowed, except at commercial car washes or dealerships.

Filling of water fountains and other decorative features is now prohibited.

Water use restrictions that do not change under Stage 2 are as follows:

Hand watering is still allowed, provided it is being done with a spring-loaded nozzle with an automatic shut-off.

Watering of playing fields and golf courses is still allowed if failure to do so results in a permanent loss of plant material on playing surfaces.

Watering plants for commercial sale is still allowed.

Filling of outdoor pools is still allowed, including hot tubs and wading pools.

Water use for construction purposes, including grading, compaction and dust control is still allowed.

Watering of Livestock, emergency hydrant and main flushing, as well as essential street cleaning and bridge washing is still allowed.

Area D of the Strathcona Regional District is also moving to Stage 2 restrictions.

Anyone who fails to follow the new restrictions can be subjected to a fine by the city, but they add that if members of the public see someone not following them, especially in the first few days of the increased level, to please let them know the details of the restrictions that are in place.

The number to report people not following the restrictions is 250-203-2316 or email at water.wise@campbellriver.ca