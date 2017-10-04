Campbell River survey seeks feedback on snow-clearing service

Austin Shillito, a Lordco employee, shovels the sidewalk outside of Lordcolast winter. Shillito was abiding by a city bylaw that requires businesses to shovel the sidewalks surrounding their building before 10 a.m. after a snowfall. Mirror file photo by Kristen Douglas

City council is moving fast to clear up its snow removal policy, unlike the snowplows dispatched to clear city streets during a snowfall, some residents might say.

An unfair shot? Perhaps. But feelings in the community are usually strong when it comes to the city’s approach to snow clearing. But this week it was reported that the city wants to collect public input into its snow clearing priorities

Well, you won’t have to wait long to get your say. Today, it was announced that from Oct. 12 through 23, the City of Campbell River will conduct a random telephone survey and an online survey open to all residents to gather public feedback on snow clearing services.

“In advance of budget deliberations, council is seeking community input to determine satisfaction with current service levels and whether there is support for increased service,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “The survey will offer an opportunity for people to thoroughly consider and review this service, and the results will help Council determine how best to provide snow clearing services that meet the community’s needs and expectations.”

Discovery Research, the same firm that conducted the 2016 citizen satisfaction survey, will conduct the telephone survey of randomly-selected residents to provide a representative sample of community opinion. Survey participants must be aged 18 or older.

People who are not interviewed by telephone can share their opinion by completing the online survey from a link on the home page of the city’s website (www.campbellriver.ca).

Along with asking questions about personal preparedness and transportation methods when snow falls in Campbell River, questions will measure satisfaction levels with:

Priorities for clearing

Sidewalk clearing

Timing and thoroughness of clearing

Plowing methods

Communication methods

A report with the survey results will be presented to council in November.