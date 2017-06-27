Campbell River Search and Rescue in high demand over the weekend

Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) knew they were in for a busy weekend because volunteers were requested for four different events:

n On Saturday, CRSAR members were operating checkpoints along the route of the Kusam Klimb. This is an annual endurance event near Sayward, where over 500 participants hike a 23 km course up and over Mount H’Kusam, gaining 1,482 metres of elevation in the process.

n The Campbell River Fraternal Order of Eagles organized a Poker Run for motorcycle enthusiasts on Sunday. CRSAR members assisted with traffic control and vehicle escorts. Bikers rode as far south as Fanny Bay and back in a fun fundraiser.

n Emergency Preparedness authorities from both the Comox Valley and Strathcona Regional Districts combined forces with all local first responders for a large scale wildfire exercise in a Black Creek rural neighbourhood on Sunday. CRSAR members assisted with issuing evacuation notices to local residents.

n And as if that wasn’t enough, CRSAR rope rescue team members participated in an Island-wide training weekend at Sutton Pass outside Port Alberni. Rope rescue protocols are currently being updated in B.C. so the Search and Rescue community has been very busy learning the new and much improved skills.