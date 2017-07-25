Campbell River recreation centre renos on hold

Kristen Douglas/Campbell River Mirror A $21.8 million overhaul of Strathcona Gardens is on hold to investigate the possibility of relocating the pool elsewhere in the building.

The next phase of a project to overhaul Strathcona Gardens has been put on hold in order to investigate the possibility of replacing the indoor pool rather than renovating the existing one.

The Strathcona Gardens Commission which makes decisions involving the recreation complex and is an extension of the Strathcona Regional District, has decided to hit the pause button on the schematic design phase and look into rebuilding the pool elsewhere at Strathcona Gardens.

“New concerns have been raised around the length of a potential construction shutdown and continuing with a renovation scenario versus new build of key components granted the narrowing cost-benefit gap,” said Dave Leitch, chief administrative officer of the regional district, in a report to the commission.

The regional district will now spend $15,000 on a new design exercise – expected to take four to six weeks – that will analyze the cost benefits of constructing a brand-new pool in an alternate location on site versus renovating and/or repurposing the existing pool.

“The primary objective of this exercise is to explore whether there is an alternative siting option that would minimize the shutdown period and potentially create other desirable improvements at an acceptable cost,” Leitch wrote.

Victoria Smith, the regional district’s special projects and sustainability manager, noted the regional district has budgeted $90,000 for the schematic design of the estimated $0.8 million project but that’s insufficient to complete the designs which are estimated to cost between $350-to-$400,000. It is enough, however, to pay for the $15,000 additional design exercise which in the end could avoid a shut down of the pool that Smith said may not “be supported by the community.”

The renovation project involves the addition of a new wellness centre with a therapy pool, new multi-purpose rooms, renovated change rooms and possibly the relocation of the arena and expanded seating at Rod Brind’Amour Arena.