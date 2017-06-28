Campbell River RCMP save three lives in a matter of hours

Campbell River RCMP officers saved three lives within a few hours on June 22.

At around 6 p.m. a call came in reporting that a canoe had overturned near the Oyster Bay Rest area on Highway 19A south of Campbell River.

A 15-year-old boy was yelling for help and an off-duty RCMP officer was on hand to assist and relay details of the incident. Two other officers attended the scene and helped rescue both the young boy and his canoe.

Later that night, at around 9 p.m. a call came in from a public establishment, on South Island Highway, reporting an individual had passed out.

The male had stopped breathing and was not responding. The constable attending provided first aid and subsequently utilized NARCAN (a drug used to revive overdose victims) on the unresponsive male. The individual was then transported by BC Ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

The final call came at 10 p.m. near the Discovery Marina, where another man was found to be unresponsive.

Mounties entered a vessel and performed first aid and a risk assessment, utilizing NARCAN to revive the individual. The two responding members physically removed the person from the vessel and onto the dock where Campbell River Fire and BC Ambulance Services were waiting to assist.

“Our police officers are committed to the safety and well-being of the Campbell River community, providing assistance needed whether on or off duty,” said Insp. Jeff Preston, officer-in-command of the detachment. “Our members continue to provide dedicated and professional policing services to all the citizens of Campbell River and area. We are very proud of the actions of our members and to their response to these incidents.”