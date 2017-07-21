Campbell River RCMP looking for witnesses to serious assault

Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining information about an assault that occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 15.

At 1 a.m., Campbell River RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and the Campbell River Fire Department responded to a report of an injured male in the parking lot of a building located on the 900 block of 14th Ave.

Upon their arrival, first responders located a male who appeared to be suffering from serious injuries. The male was transported to hospital where he remains in serious, but stable condition.

Campbell River RCMP initiated an assault investigation and are attempting to identify anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about this alleged offence.

“Information from the community is very important and even the smallest details can make all the difference in these investigations,” said Corp. Ron Vlooswyk.

Police have not identified the person or persons responsible and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this assault investigation, you are asked to contact the Campbell River RCMP at (250)286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)222-8477.