Campbell River RCMP concerned about missing teen

Campbell River RCMP are continuing their search for 18-year-old Jade Kozma who was reported missing on June 22, 2017.

Kozma is from the Victoria area but was in Campbell River attending programs. She also has ties to Calgary.

She is described as having shoulder-length brown hair, 5’6” and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey pants and tan Nike Air Max runners with peach accents. The pants had white writing on the waist band which is believed to say “Queen Bae”.

Kozma has two tattoos. One on her right forearm says “Like Daughter”, and on her left hand, on the webbing between the thumb and index finger, there is a depiction of a cross.

Her appearance can change drastically and she has been known to change her appearance, sometimes dressing as a male.

The RCMP are very concerned for Kozma’s well being and hope the public can assist them in locating her.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kozma, contact the police immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).