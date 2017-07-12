Campbell River RCMP are asking for help locating Shyla Billy

Campbell River RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a high risk missing youth.

Shyla Billy was last seen on July 10, 2017 at 4 p.m. in Campbell River when she left for a walk.

“We are very concerned for Shyla’s wellbeing and hope the public can assist us in locating herm” said Corporal Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP. “If you have any information on the whereabouts of Billy, please contact the police immediately. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. (8477)”

Shyla Billy is a 15-year-old youth from Kamloops and is attending youth programming in Campbell River.

She is a high risk youth who has a medical condition which requires daily prescription medication.

Shyla is described as being 168 cm (5’-6”) and 65 kg (143 lbs). She has Black hair and brown eyes but is known to change her hair colour. She was last seen wearing a black sweater over a red tank top and jeans.