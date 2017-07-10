Campbell River opens sobering assessment centre

A new sobering and assessment centre opened downtown at 1330 Dogwood St. today.

In a surprise announcement issued today, the City of Campbell River advised the media that Vancouver Island Mental Health Society will open it’s centre on this date.

In early 2017, the Vancouver Island Mental Health Society (VIMHS) was awarded the Island Health contract to operate a sobering and assessment centre in downtown Campbell River, and the facility opens after extensive renovations, collaboration with social service agencies and notification to nearby businesses. A sobering assessment centre has been proposed for downtown Campbell River as far back as 2014 by a different group.

The centre will assist people struggling with substance abuse and addiction. The location will also be convenient for people relying on street level services for food and shelter as well as addiction challenges.

The facility will operate 24 hours a day and offer up to nine sobering beds that will provide short-term services (up to 24 hours) for persons of any gender aged 17 and older who is experiencing intoxication due to drug or alcohol use.

“We will be very pleased to see the sobering and assessment centre up and running,” Coun. Ron Kerr, who has worked closely with local social service agencies, said in a press release. “City Council has long advocated for a sobering assessment centre that will offer help for people struggling with substance abuse and addiction.”

Mayor Andy Adams added, “This facility will be a valuable addition to the existing community services downtown.”

Barnabas Walther commented, “Vancouver Island Mental Health Society is really pleased to be working with the network of service agencies and the city with this project. The sobering centre will provide a safe place for the night and connect Individuals to the appropriate community agencies to better meet their needs. It has been shown that this approach contributes to the development of a caring community and strong, connective communities are known to reduce reliance on external services such as hospital admissions and emergency room visits as well as strengthen individuals’ opportunity for recovery and reintegration into the community.”

VIMHS is a non-profit Society that was organized on March 11, 1977 by a group of concerned citizens and the Knights of Columbus. VIMHS currently owns and operates five residences in Nanaimo and provides continuous support for individuals with mental health, addiction, and/or cognitive challenges.

Find more information here: www.vancouverislandmentalhealthsociety.org