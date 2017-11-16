Campbell River man guilty of unlawful confinement awaits sentencing

Richard Lawrence Love, who has pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful confinement or imprisonment as well as one count of uttering threats, appeared in court for the first part of his sentence hearing on Tuesday.

According to the admissions which were signed off on by the Crown and the defence, in February of 2016, Love drove to his acquaintance Lindsay Ellis’ house and convinced her to get in his vehicle.

He then drove off at such a speed that she was confined to the vehicle. He threatened her with a beating if she did not admit to breaking into his home and stealing from him. Ellis escaped the vehicle, and Love hit her in the thigh with a wooden object.

At this point a Good Samaritan interrupted the assault and drove Ellis to a nearby business where the police were contacted.

The sentence hearing was adjourned by the judge because they ran out of time. The defence submissions had not been completed.

Love first appeared in court on April 4, 2016 with four charges against him: kidnapping without the use of a firearm, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

His trial took place Feb. 1, 2017. He plead guilty to unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

The sentence hearing is scheduled to continue on Dec. 14, 2017 in Campbell River.

