Peter Schwarzhoff It was hugs all around as Campbell River’s newest Syrian refugee family arrive after a long day at Merell and Awad Fouad’s home.

Campbell River lags behind national average of immigrant population

Last year’s census found that 10 per cent of people living in Campbell River are immigrants, more than half of which immigrated to Campbell River prior to 1981.

Nation wide the number of immigrants makes up the highest part of the population since 1921, an average of 22 per cent of people.

However, in Campbell River 56 per cent of immigrants came to the city before 1981, though numbers are on the rise. Between 2011 and 2016, 275 people immigrated to Campbell River.

Of the immigrants in Campbell River, the most well represented country is the United Kingdom, at just over 900 people. The second is the U.S.A followed by Germany and the Philippines.

Since 2011, the most immigrants have come from the Philippines, 95 of the 270.

According the the Statistics Canada census data, 53 per cent of immigrants who came to Campbell River between 1980 and 2016 were economic immigrants – those who have been selected for their ability to contribute to Canada’s economy through their ability to meet labour market needs, build, own or manage a business or to make a substantial investment.

This is similar to the number of immigrants admitted nationwide to enhance and promote economic development.

Only 130 refugees have settled in Campbell River. Nationwide, Canada has accepted almost 859,000 refugees, 15 per cent of the immigrant population in the country.

