Campbell River firefighters stop fire behind A&W

The Campbell River Fire department stopped a fire before it spread across the attic of a building in Merecroft Village yesterday afternoon.

Fire Chief Ian Baikie said crews from both the downtown and Willow Point fire stations arrived to find fire behind the outside of the A&W building and into the roof.

Though the owners on site were applying water, the fire had spread into the attic of the building, but the fire fighters were able to stop it before it spread too far.

“We were glad to be there quick,” Baikie said.

The fire originated from the outside of the building. Baikie said that the area where it started is where employees go to smoke so he is guessing that the fire somehow started when sparks came in contact with the wooden siding.