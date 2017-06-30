Campbell River fire victims get help

Photo by Krista Houston Residents of the Quinsam Hotel, displaced by a devastating fire earlier this week, are getting some help from the John Howard Society.

Shaun Koopman, Strathcona Regional District (SRD) protective services coordinator, says he has been receiving many calls from supportive Campbell River residents who want to help. He’s telling them the John Howard Society of North Island (JHSNI) is taking the lead on that and people can be a part of the effort by contacting them.

JHSNI has a donation page where people can give money to the organization and target it to whatever of their services they’d like to support. They are asking people to put “Quinnie Fire Support” in the comments section for any donation they wish to have go towards those efforts.

The SRD will also have a booth set up at the Cod Jiggers Stomp at the arena tonight.