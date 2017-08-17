Campbell River council approves density provisions for affordable housing

The City of Campbell River has a new way to encourage more construction of affordable housing.

A zoning bylaw amendment to permit density bonusing would allow developers, and not-for-profit organizations such as the Campbell River Head Injury Society, to incorporate additional residential density in development plans, in return for adding affordable housing units.

Density bonusing is widely used in other jurisdictions to promote affordable housing in partnership with funding agencies.

A public hearing on density bonusing was held July 24 at City Hall.