Campbell River Chamber recognizes business excellence at glittering gala

At a glittering gala held at the Tidemark Theatre and Berwick By the Sea, the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce handed out its Business Awards of Distinction Saturday night.

The annual event recognizes the best in the Campbell River area’s business community, celebrating success and accomplishment. The event also includes awards for the not-for-profit sector.

At the awards presentation event at the Tidemark, 14 awards were handed plus the previously-announced Chamber Board of Governor’s Award which was presented on the evening to Steve Marshall, owner of Steve Marshall Ford.

The Business Awards of Distinction winners are:

Business of the Year (1-5 employees) – Island Fever Travel & Cruise.

Business of the Year (6-25 employees) – Tremain Media Inc.

Business of the Year (26-49 employees) – Chan Nowosad Boates.

Business of the Year (50+ employees) – Marine Harvest Canada.

Diversity Leadership Award – Habitat for Humanity.

Excellence in Workforce Development (1-50) – Waypoint Insurance.

Excellence in Workforce Development (51+) – McDonald’s Restaurants.

Community Spirit Award – McDonald’s Restaurants.

Non-profit of the Year – Greenways Land Trust.

Young Professional of the Year – Jennifer Lestage, CR Animal Parties.

New Business of the Year – Beach Fire brewing.

Excellence in Innovation & Technology – SuavAir.

Social Enterprise Award – Salvation Army Thrift Store.

International Export Award – Sealand Aviation.

