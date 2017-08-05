Campbell River Boston Pizza fundraiser brings in $3,500 for local Cops for Cancer participant

Virginia Bessette will be representing the Campbell River RCMP detatchment at this year’s Tour de Rock, an over-1,000km ride which raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society and Camp Goodtimes.

Cst. Virginia Bessette from the Campbell River RCMP Detachment will be riding in the 20th anniversary of Tour de Rock, coming up this September and last week she held one of her first fundraising events here in Campbell River.

“We are exceptionally proud and pleased that Cst. Bessette has volunteered her time to Cops for Cancer and for participating in this 1,000 km ride,” said Inspector Jeff Preston. “She, along with the rest of our officers, have dedicated countless hours toward this cause and will continue to do so while enjoying the interaction of the Campbell River community and its neighbours along the Island.”

On July 26, RCMP officers and members of the public participated in a fundraising event raising over $3,500.

Boston Pizza graciously hosted the event as well as donating 15 per cent of their daily proceeds to the cause.

Industry Hair and Body Care also shared their time and waxing expertise, allowing some of the officers to feel the thrill of a wax.

The Tour de Rock is a two-week ride spanning over 1,000 km. The riders will begin in Port Alice on Sept. 23, with a stop in Campbell River’s Spirit Square, on Sept. 26 and ending in Victoria Oct. 6.

Bessette, besides putting on various local fundraisers, also has an online fundraising page through the Canadian Cancer Society.

Black Press journalist Arnold Lim is also riding in the tour and recording a vlog.