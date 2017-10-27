Brew business booming on the island

Island breweries represent at BC Beer Awards; local coffee roaster honoured

Island brews – of both the beer and coffee variety – were honoured recently, taking home a slew of BC Beer Awards and the year’s top honour from Roast Magazine.

A sold out crowd packed into the Croation Cultural Centre in Vancouver Oct. 21 to honour the best in B.C. brewing at the annual awards hosted by CBC’s Dan Burritt. While Phillips Brewing took home top honours in the Best Kolsch and Wild Speciality categories, Swans Brewery shared in the Best in Show title with White Sails Brewing for their Oktoberfest Flammenbeer.

In the British Ale category Esquimalt’s Lighthouse Brewing wowed the judges with their Tasman Pale Ale, while Forbidden Brewing in Courtenay impressed enough tastebuds with their Organic Pale Ale to take first prize in the British Bitter bracket.

Sooke Oceanside Brewery, Twin City Brewing Company and Tofino Brewing Company all placed in top ale categories; over 900 hundred beers were sampled from 60-plus breweries across the province and judged in 34 categories.

But it was Parksville’s Mount Arrowsmith Brewing Company that walked away with an armful of honours including best American Blonde Ale, second place in saisons for their Sea Run Saison and the coveted Brewery of the Year Award, despite being open just six months.

And in the land of the bean, Roast Magazine has granted Victoria’s Oughtred Coffee & Tea, Roaster of the Year, the most prestigious award in the North American coffee industry. The award is a first for Western Canada, and only the fourth time a Canadian roaster has taken home the award in almost 15 years. Roast Magazine honoured Oughtred for their commitment to sustainable practices, employee wellness, educational practices and involvement in roasting innovations, marketing and business practices.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Neighbours recount alarming discovery
Next story
Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

Just Posted

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach by Vancouver Aquarium

Rescuers name the recovering animal Campbell

Society pitches proposal to Campbell River council to create more affordable housing

Many Campbell Riverites are struggling to make ends meet and are finding… Continue reading

City of Campbell River pursues funding to help protect itself from major flooding

City looking to develop solutions to threat posed by sea level rise

Campbell River Salvation Army collecting and distributing coats this November

Last year the Salvation Army collected and distributed more then 300 coats… Continue reading

Campbell River councillor urges council to ‘step up’ and create a safer community

“Tonight’s the night to make a decision and step up and create… Continue reading

VIDEO: NDP launches charm offensive with Jagmeet Singh as it kicks off leader’s tour

One of Singh’s goals is to unlock the party’s potential in suburban ridings around Toronto,Vancouver

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

Brew business booming on the island

Island breweries represent at BC Beer Awards; local coffee roaster honoured

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach by Vancouver Aquarium

This week, a team from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre… Continue reading

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Police to respond to targeted shooting in Courtenay

A 50-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight Friday in a targeted… Continue reading

Cleanup begins of abandoned Forbidden Plateau ski hill

The clean-up of the abandoned ski hill on Forbidden Plateau Road is… Continue reading

Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Most Read