BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

A man has now been charged in yesterday’s killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann has been charged with murder, according to court files. Arfmann’s birth year is listed as 1952.

More to come.

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed
Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Constitutional challenge in polygamy case delayed

Legal process for fundamentalist Mormon leader found guilty of polygmay grinds to a halt.

Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

Const. John Davidson served 24 years in law enforcement

Hands-on Naloxone courses go Canada-wide

St. John Ambulance has offered the training in B.C. for months to combat growing crisis

Swan saved after near-drowning in Nanaimo estuary

Campers, veterinarians contribute to bird’s rescue and recovery

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

