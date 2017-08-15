BREAKING: NDP to raise B.C. minimum wage by 50 cents

Government says it will raise the rate by 50 cents next month, and eventually to $15/hour

B.C.’s minimum wage is going up 50 cents next month as part of a plan to hit $15 per hour by 2021.

NDP labour minister Harry Bains made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the rate will go up by 50 cents, to $11.35 an hour, in September. The liquor servers’ wage will go up by the same amount to $10.10 per hour.

The previous BC Liberal government had pledged to boost the minimum wage by 50 cents in February, but Bains panned what he called their slow and unpredictable approach.

“We will give it a legal effect so that it will be implemented Sept. 15,” said Bains.

The rate will go up by “incremental and predictable increases,” he told reporters, with a “responsible, fair approach”

The province will also start a fair wage commission to help employers prepare, he said, and help minimize the impact on small businesses. Terms of references for the commission will be announced in the coming weeks and it will issue a report within 90 days of its first meeting.

“They can actually look at their structure and costs ahead of time,” Bains said. “”Workers will have a few dollars more in their pockets and they will… boost our economy.”

B.C.’s minimum wage is currently the seventh highest rate out of 10 in Canada. The jump to $11.35 will put it at the third highest.

The commission will speak with stakeholders, academics to “find a pathway for us… to reach $15.”

The jump to $15 will put B.C. level with Seattle, who have pledged to increase their minimum wage to $15.

When Premier John Horgan was sworn in on July 18, BC Federation of Labour president Irene Lanzinger said the organization was “looking forward to working together for a $15 minimum wage to lift 500,000 low-paid workers above the poverty line.”

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce has said that “a hike to a $15 minimum wage in B.C. would negatively impact many B.C. small businesses” and called on any wage increases to be linked to the consumer price index.

More to come.