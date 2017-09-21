Blaney endorses Jagmeet Singh in NDP leadership race

Jagmeet Singh, who is running in the federal NDP leadership race, is hosting an event in Penticton on Sept. 11. Photo courtesy of Jagmeet Singh/Instagram

Rachel Blaney, MP for North Island—Powell River and the NDP’s Critic for Seniors, has announced her support for Jagmeet Singh’s bid to lead the New Democratic Party of Canada.

“The next leader of Canada’s NDP must be someone who will draw people to our party. Someone who will fearlessly face the challenges of the 2019 election. We need a leader who will be inclusive in caucus, who will understand that regional outreach is key to our future success and continue to build the party across Canada. I know Jagmeet Singh is that leader,” said Blaney.

“While running my nomination campaign, our team knew how important it was to draw new people from diverse communities to the party. Reaching out and engaging new members led to an increase in excitement for everyone,” Blaney continued. “I see this in Jagmeet’s campaign and it makes me confident for 2019!”

“Jagmeet is a team player and consensus-builder. He is a great listener, with a keen interest in hearing and integrating others’ experiences. We’ve had important discussions about rural ridings and the impact that a lack of federal interest has in these regions. Jagmeet always listens carefully and asks thoughtful questions about the needs of these regions,” noted Blaney.

“As Leader, Jagmeet will bring New Democrats together, lead us as we focus on outreach, and communicate with Canadians in an innovative, exciting way. With Jagmeet as Leader our party will ready to take on Trudeau’s Liberals in 2019,” added Blaney.

NDP Leadership Candidate Jagmeet Singh was humbled to accept MP Rachel Blaney’s endorsement.

“I’m honoured to have Rachel’s support. First in the non-profit sector and then as an MP, Rachel has worked tirelessly to strengthen communities through welcoming newcomers and responsible development. Rachel is a strong environmental advocate and has a powerful record of meaningful dialogue with First Nations communities. I’m so glad to have her on the team,” said Singh.

