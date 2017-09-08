Black bear wandering around Campbell River marina shot

A black bear took refuge at the Discovery Harbour Marina this morning. It was put down by a conservation officer. Photo by Brad Drake

Conservation officers put down a bear that sought refuge at Campbell River’s Discovery Harbour Marina this morning.

“It walked around on our docks,” marina harbourmaster Brad Drake said.

The “medium-sized” black bear was first spotted on the marina breakwater, looking tired, leading to speculation that it might have swum across Discovery Passage from Quadra Island to the larger Vancouver Island. Either that, or it came out of the Campbell River estuary, which is just north of the marina, Drake said.

“Possibly why he was resting under the sign. He looked pretty tired under there I can only assume…unless he came from the estuary way,” Drake said.

The bear then swam from the breakwater to the marina docks and began wandering around the wharf, creating a disturbance at one marina-based business, Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours.

A conservation officer attended the marina which was quite busy at the time.

“Yeah, there’s lots of people coming to look at it and stuff at the end of the dock there,” Drake said. “Lots of boats around.”

Drake said the animal “was just walking around trying to find a way to get to land,”

The bear was shot by the conservation officer.

More details to come.