BC Ferries makes stop to help stranded boaters

A BC Ferries vessel rescued seven people near Gabriola Island today after their speed boat ran aground.
The Queen of Nanaimo made the unscheduled stop Friday afternoon while responding to a distress call at around 4:30 p.m.
According to the Crown corporation, the vessel was travelling between Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands when the rescue took place.
A rescue boat was launched from the ferry and once the seven people were aboard they were transported to a waiting Canada Border Services Agency boat.
No one was injured in the rescue and the Queen of Nanaimo continued its voyage, but was running about 83 minutes behind schedule.
