VIDEO: B.C. to consult public on marijuana legalization

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth has announced Monday that public consultation is the next step in B.C. on the road to Ottawa legalizing marijuana.

Starting Monday until Nov. 1, people can go to this website to voice their opinions on how the government can keep “young people, neighbourhoods and roads safe” once the drug becomes legal next year.

It’s up to the provinces and territories to decide how to regulate the distribution and retail sales of marijuana, as well as how to enforce marijuana impairment on the road.

B.C. is doing everything it can to meet the July 2018 deadline to legalize pot, Farnworth told reporters at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver.

Vancouver city councillor Kerry Jang called it a “rare opportunity” for municipalities to be able to consult with the province on a topic like this.

"As soon as you treat marijuana as a cash grab the entire system breaks down" – Kerry Jang #UBCM2017 pic.twitter.com/evsTHcA9WN — UBCM (@UBCM) September 25, 2017

