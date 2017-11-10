The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an agreement with a Langley family trust to repair shoreline and a wetland. (Washington State photo)

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

The Washington State Department of Ecology says a Langley family trust will make required environmental repairs to its waterfront property in that state.

Under a settlement agreement with the state government, the Teade DeVries Family Trust has agreed to restore a shoreline and wetland on Lake Osoyoos in Okanogan County, Washington.

In winter 2013, the trust installed a 500-foot long bulkhead and filled in a wetland on its 1.3 acre property, the Department of Ecology said in a news release about the agreement.

The trust must now remove the bulkhead and fill material, and restore the shoreline and wetlands of this fish-critical lake.

Bulkheads can reduce the amount of available food to juvenile steelhead because the structures can replace or crowd out vegetation providing important habitat for insects and other food sources. The structures can also increase the likelihood juvenile salmon and steelhead will be eaten by predatory fish because they normally hide in water too shallow for larger fish to enter.

“Bulkheads also encourage erosion in the lakebed because the energy that causes shore erosion gets redirected,” said Dale Bambrick, NOAA-Fisheries Columbia Basin Branch chief in Ellensburg. “As the lakebed erodes, water levels in the nearshore deepen, allowing larger predatory fish to pursue juvenile fish up to the water’s edge.”

The trust entered into the agreement after having appealed an administrative order from the state government in August 2015 to the state Pollution Control Hearings Board.

In lieu of a hearing and further litigation, the trust agreed to enter into a settlement agreement.

It has 90 days to acquire the necessary permits and approvals, then nine months to develop a restoration plan for the work which is on the American side of the lake which straddles the Canada-US border.

Previous story
B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

Just Posted

Police continuing with efforts to find missing Campbell River teen Jordan Holling

Campbell River RCMP have a dedicated team of three officers investigating the… Continue reading

Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of… Continue reading

Illegal dumping in the Strathcona Regional District – examine your assumptions

By Luisa Richardson Are you among those who think that people dump… Continue reading

Young Campbell River hockey fan gets to hang with her hockey hero

Mackinkley Whalen, 11, wrote a ‘get well soon’ card to Ryan Kesler and got a heck of a surprise

Official unveiling set for downtown Campbell River mural

Alex Witcombe’s dreamscape mural will be officially unveiled Tuesday at noon by… Continue reading

VIDEO: Nanaimo woman surprised by deer’s fence-jumping fail

Natasha Mickey posted deer-bailing incident to Facebook

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around Clayton Heights family

GoFundMe page set up after mom hospitalized with a life-altering brain aneurysm

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Double fatality on Highway 19, south of Courtenay

Two dead following collision south of Buckley Bay Thursday

B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

The program includes new machinery that tests illicit drugs, as well as fentanyl testing strips

Bad idea to trot out Santa Claus before Remembrance Day

A Montreal shopping mall criticized for bringing out Santa an hour before ceremonies

TPP meeting postponed after Canada fails to agree

International media blames Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the meeting’s sudden cancellation

Most Read