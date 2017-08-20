Artifacts and totem poles saved, but Snaw-Naw-As community hall burns

Nanoose First Nation’s community hall was badly damaged by an early-morning fire Saturday

Firefighters were able to save priceless artifacts, but the Snaw-Naw-As community hall was badly damaged by an early-morning fire yesterday.

Half the building was engulfed in flame and the roof caved in, said John Marment, acting chief with Lantzville Fire Rescue.

He arrived on scene at about 4 a.m. Saturday to a fully involved fire.

“When I got around to the back, there was a minivan on fire, all the grass was on fire and the fire progressed to the side of the building,” he said. “So the back of the building was involved, which encompassed 50 per cent of the structure.”

Firefighters were told at the scene that there were important artifacts in the hall’s basement.

“Irreplaceable stuff,” Marment said. “So we managed to stop it going into the basement and saved the artifacts, and there was a couple totem poles inside that we saved as well.”

The building was unoccupied at that time of night and nobody was hurt.

Marment said the grass fire threatened the building next to it, but firefighters kept the fire from spreading in that direction. The acting chief said nine firefighters “excelled” in knocking down the fire and overhauling hot spots.

He said he has heard information about a possible cause, but couldn’t comment beyond saying the fire is suspicious and the investigation has been turned over.

“We had a request through Lantzville fire department and the RCMP to assist in an investigation on First Nations land,” said Martin Drakeley, assistant chief of operations with Nanaimo Fire Rescue, but couldn’t comment further.

editor@nanaimobulletin.com