Anti-abortion protest to decorate Campbell River Park with 10,000 flags

Robert V. Ostler Park in Campbell River will be covered with 10,000 small pink and blue flags on Saturday as part of an anti-abortion protest.

Each flag represents 10 pre-born children who are aborted in Canada every year. Organizers say that although statistics are difficult to confirm with certainty because two provinces censor all abortion information, there are approximately 100,000 abortions in Canada every year. That is the equivalent of about 5,000 classrooms filled with children, a press release from the organizers says.

Dozens of community volunteers associated with various churches and the Pro-Life organization, We Need a Law, will be setting up the display and talking about pre-born human rights with passersby.

“We are doing this to show to our community the momentous impact that abortion has on our community and nation,” explained event organizer Tara VanSmith. “Although our political leaders claim that abortion should be safe, legal and rare, these flags show that it is happening 100,000 times every year in Canada.”

“Canada is the only democracy in the entire world that does not have an abortion law. Only communist China and North Korea are in our company,” VanSmith added.

“The Supreme Court of Canada, in the 1988 Morgentaler decision, made it very clear that it is Parliament’s responsibility to enact an abortion law. It has been over 25 years and we still do not have a law.”

“When Canadians are informed that there are no laws, a majority consistently say pre-born children should be protected by the law.”