Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe speaks to reporters Wednesday in Victoria about deaths among First Nation teens and youth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Almost 100 deaths of First Nations youth were preventable: report

Panel recommends better access to more culturally diverse services

Nearly 100 deaths in B.C. of First Nations teens and young adults over a five-year period could have been prevented, a new report finds.

The report, released Wednesday by the First Nations Health Authority and the BC Coroners Services, says the death rate of First Nations teens and young adults is almost double that of their non-First Nations counterparts.

“We want to be clear these are not statistics. These are children, they are families and they are part of our communities,” said Shannon McDonald, the health authority’s deputy chief medical officer.

“The findings that many of these youth had interaction with supporting systems of care shows that we as providers all have much more work to do to offer the care these youth need, when asked.”

The report made recommendations in four areas to prevent deaths among young First Nations peoples: better connectedness to their culture, peers, family and community; reducing barriers and increasing access to services; promoting cultural safety, humility and trauma-informed care; and asking for feedback through community engagement.

More to come.

Court allows appeal of order to edit Vancouver Aquarium documentary

New mural just the latest in ongoing beautification of Campbell River

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application 'in principal,' and is committed to 'ongoing dialogue'

Generators at Campbell River generating station go offline for second time in two weeks

Impact on fish was minimal, BC Hydro says

The BC Liberals need to unleash new ideas, says leadership candidate Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Nov. 15

See the full stories here: SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve… Continue reading

