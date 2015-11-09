Painter’s Lodge and April Point set to sell

Oak Bay Marine Group has announced a pending sale for both Painter’s Lodge in Campbell River and April Point Resort on Quadra Island. The sale price and buyer will remain confidential until the sale is finalized.

Two iconic Campbell River area resorts are set to change hands. Oak Bay Marine Group (OBMG), who owns and operates both Painter’s Lodge in North Campbell River and April Point Resort on Quadra Island, have announced a sale is pending on both those properties.

The fact that OBMG was looking to get out of the resort business was first announced in February, when chief operating officer Brook Castelsky said the company would be refocusing on their marina operations.

“Without question, there is significant sadness surrounding this decision,” Castelsky said in February, “but there is also excitement in the fact that this will provide us with the opportunity to return to our roots and to enhance our existing marina business and ultimately grow it throughout the Pacific Northwest. The marina business is where we have considerable experience and expertise.” Castelsky also said it was his hope they could find a buyer who “shares the goal of providing exceptional vacation services – one who will operate the resorts with the same mix of tradition, vision and passion that our current staff exemplify.”And they think they have found that buyer, according to last week’s release on the pending sale.

The purchase price and buyer remain confidential at this point, but Castelsky says the sale is expected to be final in December.

“Throughout the listing and sales process we had sincerely hoped that any new owner would run the businesses as a going concern,” Castelsky says.

“They have expressed that they have the utmost respect and admiration for the rich history, tradition, and guest experience that makes these two resorts so unique.”

The two resorts are a major employer in the region, with more than 225 workers between them, and OBMG says they will continue to operate as usual during the sale process.